Waukesha County community garden addresses need, organizers say

A volunteer memorial was dedicated at the Waukesha County community garden on Thursday, June 27.

The Universities of Wisconsin extension oversees 102 plots at the garden near Northview and Grandview, right behind the county's Huber facility. People can rent land to grow fresh produce, and groups also use the land to help educate others about gardening and farming.

Organizers said the garden fulfills an important need: Only one out of four people in Waukesha County eat their recommended servings of fruits and vegetables per day.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We have a lot of food insecurities across the country and even in Waukesha County," said Steve Chmielewski, UW extension community development educator. "Folks can come in early and stay late in the season. They don’t have to worry about taking their fence down."

ACAP, which helps people with disabilities, dedicated the memorial to a Kerry "Buzz" Elwood, a garden volunteer who recently died.