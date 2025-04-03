Waukesha County bridge rehabilitation; closures, slowdowns expected

article

The Brief A Waukesha County bridge will be rehabilitated this construction season. The bridge is on Country Trunk Highway VV in the Village of Butler. Drivers should expect closures and slowdowns during construction.



Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 7 on a Waukesha County Public Works project to rehabilitate the westbound County Trunk Highway VV bridge over the Menomonee River.

Bridge rehab planned

What we know:

A news release says the bridge is located approximately one-half mile west of 124th Street in the Village of Butler.

The project includes bridge deck replacement and other structure repairs. Construction is expected to be complete in early fall 2025.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The construction project will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

Motorists beware

What we know:

During construction, the westbound bridge will be closed to traffic. Traffic on westbound CTH VV will be detoured onto the adjacent CTH VV eastbound roadway. Traffic on CTH VV will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction, so motorists should expect delay. The speed limit on CTH VV will be lowered through the construction zone from 45 mph to 35 mph. Access to CTH VV at Campbell Drive will be restricted, and access to CTH VV at 131st Street will be closed.