Waukesha County authorities seek public's help in search for missing and endangered man

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, Aug. 6 requested the public's assistance in the search for missing and endangered James Robichaud.

Robichaud is described as a 64-year-old man, white, 5'9" tall and 190 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. He wears contact lenses and has a scar on his chin.

He was last seen on July 31 driving a 2010 Toyota Sienna minivan with license plate number 563-EJY.

If you have any information regarding Robichaud or his vehicle's whereabouts, contact the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department at 262-446-5070.