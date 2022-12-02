Waukesha Christmas tree lighting 'another step in our healing'

article

As Waukesha begins to celebrate the start of the holiday season this weekend, many people continue to feel the effects of last year's Christmas parade tragedy.

The Waukesha "Night of Lights" was officially lit Friday, Dec. 2 – illuminating a path of hope downtown.

"It’s another step in our healing process for us," said City Administrator Kevin Lahner.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Steph Russ said it's a night of lights that outshines all the darkness and evil.

"We want to be a part of the love and light, so I made these ornaments to be lanterns," she said.

2022 Waukesha Christmas tree lighting

Russ and her family attended the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. Six people were killed and more than 60 others were injured.

"I wanted to come and sort of rebuild some new memories and kind be part of the positive spirit of the community and not let tragedy impact us," Russ said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"It makes me feel a lot better to be holding the light rather than just being here, because the memories I have here are bad, and it makes me feel better to have a good one," said Addie Lamb.

It was a night of unity as community members stood together, Waukesha strong.

Throughout the holiday season, the city of Waukesha is also asking homes and businesses to light a blue light outside.

Walk of Lights

Waterstone Bank is the official sponsor of the Waukesha "Walk of Lights" this holiday season and was lit as part of the Night of Lights. The new holiday display will light up areas of downtown along Riverfront Street – including two bridges, the gazebo, bus depot and the Friedman Alley.

It will remain lit every night from Dec 2- through the holiday season For more info, visit the city of Waukesha website.