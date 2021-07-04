Waukesha 4th parade celebrates 125 years

It’s been two years since residents in the city of Waukesha celebrated Independence Day with a parade, and on Sunday, July 4, they put on one heck of a show in celebration of the city's 125th birthday.

Be it in the heat of the sun or the shade of an umbrella, many Waukesha residents were not going to miss out on the July 4 parade.

"Basically two years, and just walking through the park here, you could sense the excitement, energy and all of that," said Mayor Shawn Reilly.

"Seeing all the people that came to just this one parade, because I know there is lots of parades today, and usually, there is over 2,000 people here, so I just like seeing all the people that come," said Ben Ribbich, Cub Scouts.

There were 67 entries for this Independence Day parade, with many walking along and passing out goodies to those who came out to watch.

"Oh, I think the weather, just being out with family and friends – and just having a good time again," said Amy.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Many considered it another sign of returning to normal.

"Yeah, it’s great," said Aidan. "I’m glad to see everyone out again enjoying and getting back to normal."

Advertisement

There was a great turnout from marchers and spectators, making this Fourth of July celebration one for the history books.