Waukesha bus driver shortage; school district thinks ahead to the fall

The school year is just days away from wrapping up in Waukesha, but district leaders are already thinking about the fall.

Jon Reece wants you to know that he loves being a school bus driver.

"I enjoy riding and working with students," Reece said.

For the last four years, he’s worked for transportation company First Student.

Last fall was rough.

The School District of Waukesha started the school year without bus drivers for nine routes. There weren’t enough drivers to fill them.

Superintendent Jim Sebert said some students were dropped off at school late and picked up early to help with transportation troubles.

Sebert said the district has worked closely with First Student in recruitment efforts.

He said he can’t promise parents the problem won’t come up in September, but "we will continue to work together all summer long to get as many drivers as we can."

Location manager Joni Sablich said First Student still needs to hire about 30 drivers for next school year. The company is offering a $4,000 signing bonus.

First Student has a starting wage of $24 an hour and guarantees five hours a day.

"If people enjoy children, and they want to engage in the community – this is a great job," Sablich said. "I believe people have the perception that, ‘ooh, I’m scared. A big bus is scary.’ Actually, driving a big bus is easier than driving a small bus."

Sablich said finding workers has been a challenge for the whole industry, especially post-pandemic.

The flexible hours appealed to Reece, who joined the company while he was a college student.

"It was easily manageable," he said.

Sebert said the district just signed a new contract with First Student last month.

"What we’ve tried to do is take a more collaborative approach," Sebert said.

They both have the same goal of getting kids to school, and they hope others are on board, too.

"Our community really needs bus drivers," Sablich said. "Driving a school bus isn’t just a job – it’s really engaging in a student’s life and helping them get to school every day."

First Student and the school district is holding an event at Waukesha North High School on July 11, where prospective employees can test-drive a bus, inspect the engines and more. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The district is also starting a program in the fall, where bus drivers can work in school in between pickup and drop off.

Those interested in working with First Student can visit the company's website.