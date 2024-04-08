Waukesha bus driver sex assault; Michael Meyer sentenced, 9 years prison

article

A Waukesha County judge sentenced Michael Meyer on Monday, April 8 to nine years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with the sexual assault of a girl with special needs.

Before sentencing Monday, Meyers pleaded guilty to two charges – child enticement and child sexual exploitation. Four other charges were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

A criminal complaint said Meyer was a bus driver, and at least two of the sexual assaults happened at the First Student Bus Co. facility. The company said he has since been terminated.

Prosecutors say investigators found 1,287 texts between Meyer and the victim between May and August 2021. The investigation continued until June 2023, when prosecutors say the victim contacted police "to talk about what happened because she didn’t want it to happen to anyone else."

At one point, the complaint says the victim's parent found the messages between the two, and Meyer called the parent "crying" to say he had "overstepped his bounds."

The complaint says Meyers confessed to at least one person. At one point, he allegedly threatened to "kill himself before any cops came," indicating "he had guns in his house." He's also accused of threatening the victim and blaming her for the sexual assaults.