Waukesha bus driver sex assault charges, victim with special needs

Michael Meyer, 54, of Waukesha, faces multiple charges, accused of sexually assaulting a girl with special needs multiple times. A criminal complaint says Meyer is a bus driver, and at least two of the sexual assaults happened at the First Student Bus Company facility.

Prosecutors say investigators found 1,287 texts between Meyer and the victim between May and August 2021. The investigation continued until June 2023, when prosecutors say the victim contacted police "to talk about what happened because she didn’t want it to happen to anyone else."

At one point, the complaint says the victim's parent found the messages between the two, and Meyer called the parent "crying" to say he had "overstepped his bounds."

He's accused of sexually assaulting the girl multiple times, including at the First Student Bus Company facility, a hotel and a swimming pool. Prosecutors say he also made the girl watch porn, and he had pornographic media of her on his phone.

The complaint says he confessed to at least one person.

At one point, he allegedly threatened to "kill himself before any cops came," indicating "he had guns in his house." He's also accused of threatening the victim and blaming her for the sexual assaults.

Meyer is charged with repeated sexual assault of the same child, child enticement/sexual contact and two counts of child sexual exploitation.

He made his initial appearance in court Wednesday, July 12, and cash bond was set at $1 million.