Waukesha Boots & Badges: First responders play basketball for charity

The Brief A charity basketball game featuring a rivalry between first responders from Waukesha, Brookfield, and New Berlin is set for Friday, April 10, at Waukesha South High School. Proceeds will support Healing Hearts of Southeast Wisconsin, a grief support group for kids, and the family of firefighter Matt Baldwin, whose wife is battling brain cancer. The game tips off at 7 p.m. with a $5 entry fee ($25 for VIP), aiming to raise $5,000 through ticket sales and a raffle.



They work together in the community. But on the basketball court, all bets are off.

Police, firefighters face off on hardwood

What we know:

Thaiz Soto is the executive director of Healing Hearts of Southeast Wisconsin. A few weeks ago, the phone rang with an unusual offer. Soto learned her group was picked as one of the beneficiaries of this year's "Boots & Badges" charity basketball game, organized by the Waukesha Citizens Police Academy Association.

Boots & Badges pits Waukesha police and firefighters against Brookfield and New Berlin first responders. The crews work closely together during emergencies, but spark rivalries on the court.

What they're saying:

"Not only is it a night for the community to come together for the first responders, it’s a night where the community can come and make a difference for some local charities," said Waukesha Police Capt. Joe Hendricks.

Waukesha Police Capt. Joe Hendricks

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"It’s electric! It’s exciting. Everybody has a great time," said Waukesha Fire inspector Tom Koerner.

Waukesha Fire inspector Tom Koerner

Who benefits?

Dig deeper:

The other beneficiary is a family close to Koerner's heart. Waukesha firefighter Matt Baldwin's wife, Lex, is battling an aggressive brain cancer.

"It’s our #1 goal to help them as best we can," Koerner said.

Through ticket sales and a raffle, Boots & Badges hopes to raise $5,000. The money will be split between the Baldwins and Healing Hearts of Southeast Wisconsin.

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Soto's organization helps kids dealing with loss and grief. It means a lot to them that the people who put it all on the line for their communities at work are not letting these good causes bounce by.

"Our guys are out here prepping today and getting ready for the big game, Friday, April 10th," Hendricks said.

Check out "Boots and Badges"

What you can do:

Boots & Badges is set for Friday, April 10 at Waukesha South High School. Tickets are $5 at the door – or you can get VIP courtside seats for $25.

The game starts at 7 p.m. and will have a half-time show featuring cheer teams from Waukesha South, North and West high schools.