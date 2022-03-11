Waukesha apartment fire; 2nd person has died

article

A second person has died following an apartment fire in Waukesha on Tuesday, March 8. The victim has been identified has 51-year-old Kimberly McQuade. A 50-year-old man, identified as Kevin McQuade, also died in the fire. A GoFundMe post says the two were husband and wife.

The fire broke out at a four-unit multi-family residence near Lambeth and Haymarket, not far from the Fox Run Shopping Center. Investigators said the fire started around 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews aided the residents who were able to self-evacuate from the structure. Two people jumped from the second story windows of the building.

Two additional residents were located during the search by fire department personnel. They were transferred to awaiting fire department ambulances.

Kim and Kevin McQuade

In total, the fire department treated and transported five patients, three men and two women, to Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Two of those individuals later died as a result of their injuries. Three others are recovering from injuries.

Waukesha police said a computer error delayed fire crews from getting help to a burning apartment building on Tuesday morning. The city's fire and police chiefs said they are reviewing the automated dispatch system. It never sent fire crews after the first 911 call came in.

"We identified that the system didn’t work as ideally as we would want it to," said Fire Chief Steve Howard said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said it doesn't look suspicious.