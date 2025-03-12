Waubeka historic buildings in disrepair; debate swirls about their future

The Brief A pair of historic buildings in Waubeka are drawing attention. One of the buildings is partially collapsed, the other is in disrepair. Now there's concern over what should be done with the buildings – and whether they should be razed altogether.



A historic building is partially collapsed in Ozaukee County, and it has blocked an intersection for months.

Buildings in disrepair

What we know:

Charles Sheridan and his son own two historic buildings in Waubeka. The pair have been under fire since they bought the structures in 2019.

One of the buildings is a mill. The other, just a few feet away, used to serve as a button factory. Both are in shoreland zoning, meaning they are in a flood zone.

Structure in Waubeka

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Fredonia's town clerk, Christophe Jenkins, said the buildings are beyond repair.

What they're saying:

"The big reason why we haven’t fully done the raze order is we don’t want to put that financial risk on the taxpayers," Jenkins said.

Structure in Waubeka

"There’s a huge amount of work that has to be done," Sheridan said. "I apologize because it's been a while since the debris was in the roadway. But now we are taking care of it, and I hope that ends the frustration for the rest of the residents."

On Wednesday, Sheridan's crews filled in the foundation where the mill collapsed. He hopes to restore both buildings if the town and county agree.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Structure in Waubeka

"It’s a shame. Why would they want us to knock them down I just can’t comprehend it," Sheridan said.

What you can do:

The public is getting a chance to sound off about the buildings at a meeting on Wednesday night, March 12.

More pictures

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Structure in Waubeka