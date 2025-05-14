Watertown structure fire on Wakoka Street; damage estimated at $3M

article

The Brief A commercial structure was damaged by fire in Watertown on Tuesday, May 13. The estimated loss from this incident is approximately $3,000,000. The cause remains under investigation.



The Watertown Fire Department responded to the scene of a structure fire early Tuesday morning, May 13.

What we know:

The call came in around 1:35 a.m. for a fire on Wakoka Street. Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved commercial structure.

Gas supply to the building was shut off and secured. We Energies was contacted to secure electricity. Additionally, an excavator was called to assist in gaining access to some parts of the building for overhaul.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

At this time, the area of origin of the fire has been identified, but the cause remains under investigation.

Due to the large volume of fire and the type of equipment inside the building, the estimated loss from this incident is approximately $3,000,000.

There are no reported injuries from this fire.