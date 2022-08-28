Watertown standoff; Man pointed firearm at police, in custody

article

The Watertown Police Department is actively investigating a standoff that occurred with officers on Saturday, Aug. 27 into the early morning hours of Aug. 28.

The incident at a residence on Arlington Way was originally reported to police around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Officials say the incident started as a violation of conditions of bond, which then led to the standoff with police. Officials say the suspect displayed and pointed a firearm at police several times and made numerous comments about engaging police in a gunfight. At one point, the suspect exited the residence and pointed a firearm in the direction of officers, at which time an officer shot at the suspect without striking him.

A Facebook post by Watertown Police says officers and negotiators worked to get the man to surrender and talked and texted with him for nearly 14 hours. The Watertown Police Department was assisted by the Watertown Fire Department and also called in mutual aid assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

SWAT team members deployed gas and used distraction devices on several occasions in an attempt to get the suspect to surrender. After all attempts and negotiations failed, entry was made to the residence and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The man was taken to the Jefferson County Jail for failing to comply with officers’ attempt to take person into custody.

The identity of the officer involved in the shooting will not be released at this time as well as the suspect’s name.