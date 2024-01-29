Watertown garage fire; flames caused about $55,000 in damage

article

Watertown firefighters battled a garage fire on N. Maple Street on Saturday evening, Jan. 27.

The emergency responders were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived on the scene, the crew discovered a detached garage with flames visible. The engine company conducted a thorough walk-around of the garage, revealing flames on all four sides with exposures.

Firefighters used two attack hose lines and doused the fire. Officials said approximately 2,000 gallons of water and five gallons of foam were used in the firefighting effort.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There were no injuries reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. Preliminary estimates indicate the fire damage to be around $55,000.