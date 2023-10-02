Watertown commercial structure fire; $125K in damage

article

A commercial structure was damaged by fire in Watertown Friday, Sept. 29. Crews responded to the area of American Way and Commerce Drive around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from an open garage door. An employee had used a fire extinguisher -- this helped to control the spread of the fire until the fire department arrived.

Firefighters used a hose line to extinguish the remaining fire and fans to ventilate smoke from the building.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Officials say the fire originated from hot embers after the use of machinery.

The fire caused an estimated $125,000 in damage to the building, equipment and other content.