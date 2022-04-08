Watertown apartment fire, 1 dead

article

A fire at a Watertown apartment left one person dead early Friday morning, April 8.

The Watertown Fire Department was called to an apartment complex near Boughton and Schumann around 3:50 a.m. Fire crews arrived to find an apartment building with smoke coming from one of the units.

There was a report of possible victims in the fire, and fire personnel went in to search and knock down any flames. Some people were able to get out on their own, but one person was found inside an apartment. According to the fire department, that person was taken to the hospital where they later died of their injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to the apartment where it started, but two neighboring units had to have minor smoke removal, officials said. During the fire, the eight-unit complex had been evacuated and gas was turned off until the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The Red Cross was called for the displaced residents.

