Waterford Veterans Market to highlight businesses, resources

Organizers with Rusty’s Dry Goods are preparing for the inaugural Veterans Market on Saturday in Waterford.

This veteran-owned business fair will include more than 18 vendors who have come together to showcase their products and services.

"Most of them joined the service to serve the community and the public," Rusty’s Dry Goods owner Ward Lyon said. "Having their own business is a way to give back to the community."

Ward Lyon retired in 2023 after 21 years of service in the U.S. Air Force.

"Our families support us throughout our careers, so that helps us," he said. "[Gave] back to our families as well."

Ward Lyon and his wife Vana own two Racine County stores. They’re holding the Veterans Market to encourage other entrepreneurs.

"Everything from food trucks to beard trimming," Vana Lyon said.

There will also be kid-friendly activities and veteran outreach resources, like homeless prevention.

"The kids will be able to dance around and have fun," Vana Lyon said. "It’s cute."

The couple hopes to continue the event in years to come.

"It’s really important to have a central location for veterans to come to," Vana Lyon said. "I know sometimes it’s hard for veterans and their families to reach out and get the help that they need, and we just want to let everybody know that we’re here, we know we can help, and we can provide resources if you need it."

The market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rusty's Dry Goods, located at 307 E Main St. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.