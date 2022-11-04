Waterford traffic stop, drugs arrest on Highway 164

article

A traffic stop by Town of Waterford police on Thursday, Nov. 3 led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man – and a stash of confiscated drugs.

According to a post on the Waterford Police Department Facebook page, officers stopped a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 16 at Cornerstone Crossing around midnight. The reason for the traffic stop – a defective exhaust and the registered owner having a suspended driver's license.

Waterford officers also found a backpack inside the vehicle. The contents of the backpack included approximately 350 grams of marijuana, .41 grams of cocaine, and various other controlled substances.

The following charges are going to be submitted to the Racine County District Attorney's Office:

Operating while Revoked

Operating with a Controlled Substance 3rd offense

Failure to install IID

Possession of Illegal Prescription

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession with intent to Deliver THC, Possession of Cocaine

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Possession of a Controlled Substance

The 24-year-old man was not able to post his $36,750 bail. He is now housed at the Racine County Jail.