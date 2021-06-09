Town of Waterford tractor crash

A tractor crash in the Town of Waterford on Wednesday, June 9 prompted delayed traffic conditions.

According to the Waterford Police Department, the crash happened near State Highway 164 and Lake Drive. Officials ask drivers to slow down and use caution while driving in the area until the machinery can be removed.

Pictures posted by the police department showed damage to at least one other vehicle in the intersection.

