Expand / Collapse search

Town of Waterford tractor crash

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WATERFORD, Wis. - A tractor crash in the Town of Waterford on Wednesday, June 9 prompted delayed traffic conditions.

According to the Waterford Police Department, the crash happened near State Highway 164 and Lake Drive. Officials ask drivers to slow down and use caution while driving in the area until the machinery can be removed.

Pictures posted by the police department showed damage to at least one other vehicle in the intersection.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

2 on board boat that caught fire on Pewaukee Lake

Two people were on board amid a massive boat fire on Pewaukee Lake.

Marquette Interchange crash, woman killed
slideshow

Marquette Interchange crash, woman killed

A 22-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle was struck by a semi-truck after it became disabled on I-43 near National Avenue.

Flipped hood blocks motorist's view while driving miles on I-43
slideshow

Flipped hood blocks motorist's view while driving miles on I-43

A driver caught on camera in Milwaukee went several miles on I-43 with a limited and dangerous view of what was around her. She wasn’t just behind the wheel. She was also behind the hood.