Waterford house fire; smoke seen from miles away, FD says

Fire tore through a town of Waterford home, causing damage estimated at $400,000 or more, on Tuesday night.

The Tichigan Fire Department was called to the scene on Riverview Lane off Tichigan Road around 9:15 p.m. Heavy black smoke could be seen from miles away.

Firefighters arrived at the heavily-wooded lot to find the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire department said the home's age and location posed a challenge in putting out the fire. It was deemed under control just before 11:30 p.m.

All residents were out of the home when firefighters arrived, and no one was injured. However, there were four cats in the home – one was found dead, three have not been found.

House fire on Riverview Lane in the town of Waterford (Courtesy: Tichigan Fire Department)

The Racine County Fire Investigation Task Force is looking into what caused the fire.