Watch video: Box truck explosion on Minnesota highway

A collision from a car overshooting an onramp and into oncoming traffic caused a fiery accident that left several injured Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and box truck, just before 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota Department of Transportation video shows the car overshooting the onramp to Highway 10 and crashing into the truck, which caught fire immediately afterwards. Passengers can be seen exiting the truck a moment later, and through thick smoke distancing themselves from the fire.

A collision from a car overshooting an onramp and into oncoming traffic caused a fiery accident that left several injured Monday afternoon.

The crash resulted in a closure at eastbound Highway 10 and Highway 65 in Spring Lake Park for two hours.

Everyone involved sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash, according to troopers.

The driver of the passenger vehicle showed suspected signs of impairment and is currently being processed for driving while impaired.

Advertisement

The crash remains an open investigation.