WATCH: Milwaukee County leaders share COVD-19 latest

Milwaukee County leaders on Tuesday, Nov. 10 provided the latest updates and information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, North Shore Health Director Ann Christiansen and Dr. Ben Weston, with the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, were scheduled to take part in the virtual address.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Tuesday reported a COVID-19 case increase of 7,073 -- a single-day record -- in the state. The DHS also reported a record 66 additional deaths related to the coronavirus, the most for a single day.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.