DHS: 7,073 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 66 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 7,073 on Tuesday, Nov. 10, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 278,843.

There have been 2,395 deaths in the state, with 66 new deaths reported by DHS officials Monday.

Of the positive cases, 13,230 have required hospitalization (4.7%), while 214,469 have recovered (76.9%), making for 61,994 active cases (22.2%).

There are six patients at the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

More than 1.9 million have tested negative.

More than 2.2 million have been tested.

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

