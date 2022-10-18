Watch FOX6 News without cable, satellite dish

article

If you’ve cut the cord or your cable service is out, but you still want to get southeast Wisconsin's best local news and weather on TV, there are a few ways you can watch FOX6 News without cable.

Over the air

You can get our signal for free over the air with a digital broadcast antenna. Our transmitter tower is in the Estabrook Park area – just a few miles north of downtown Milwaukee. So make sure you point your antenna in that direction. You can find our main signal at channel 6.1. Also, check out our subchannels which include the following:

6.2: Antenna TV

6.3: Home Shopping Network (HSN)

6.4: FOX Weather

Smart TV

FOX6 does not have a standalone smart TV ap. But our newscasts can be found in the Tubi TV app. It's available for free on most smart TV platforms, as well as on the web and your mobile phone's app store. You will have to register, but again, it's free. Look for FOX6 in the "News on Tubi" section. NewsNow from FOX and other new channels are also available. Plus, you will find lots of free TV shows and movies.

Our newscasts can also be found in the FOX NOW app, which is available on most smart TVs, plus streaming devices or services like Roku, Hulu, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Fire TV Stick. There may be some setup involved with allowing your device to determine your location in order to get our local broadcasts.

Online

We stream all of our newscasts on our website, as well as in our FOX6 News app and FOX6 Storm Center app. Depending on your device, you may be able to browse to fox6now.com/live on your smart TV and watch that way, or cast our stream from your phone to your TV.