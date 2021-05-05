Washingtonians capture SpaceX satellite streak across PNW sky

Many Washingtonians saw a spectacle that was out of this atmosphere. SpaceX Starlink satellite launch streaked across the sky Tuesday night.

SpaceX launched 60 Starlink satellites from the Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday, SpaceX stated on their website. The National Weather Service Seattle division also confirmed the sighting spotted by many Tuesday night.

Residents in Puyallup, Tacoma, and Sumner, Washington reported the beam of light blazing across the sky.

This marks the organization’s ninth launch and landing of the Falcon 9 first stage booster, SpaceX said. It previously launched the Telstar 18 VANTAGE, Iridium-8 and six Starlink missions.

A SpaceX satellite was previously spotted from Washington in late March when several people spotted what looked like a meteor shower shooting across the sky. But was a SpaceX rocket launch debris that failed to break up from the launch.

