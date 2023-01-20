Washington County tactical situation; man in custody

article

One person was taken into custody Thursday night, Jan. 19 following a tactical situation Sunset Drive in the Town of Addison – located in Washington County. Deputies responded to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a man armed with a knife attempting to stab multiple individuals.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a male subject holding a knife near a 19-year-old woman in an enclosed porch. The subject retreated into the main portion of the residence and the woman was evacuated by deputies.

The 19-year-old woman had several minor defensive knife wounds and strangulation marks on her neck. Deputies also had contact with another resident of the home that was chased out at knife point prior to their arrival.

The deputies set a perimeter on the home with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol. Due to a language barrier, mutual assistance was requested by West Bend Police to assist with interpretation and negotiations.

On scene, law enforcement made verbal contact with the 20-year-old subject who told interpreters, "Ask them to kill me. No one is leaving this house alive" as he continued to brandish several knives within the home.

It was determined that two additional victims barricaded themselves inside the home, in separate bedrooms, to protect themselves. Due to the potential hostage situation, Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT was paged.

When the subject failed to comply with orders, and emergency entry was made by SWAT shortly after emergency reaction teams were in position. The subject jumped from a second-story window and fled on foot. He was taken into custody in a field northeast of the residence after a brief foot pursuit. Just prior to being taken into custody he quickly turned around, reached into his waistband, and pointed his empty hand at the deputies.

The man was arrested for 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Disorderly Conduct while Armed, Strangulation and Failure to Comply with Officer’s Attempt to Take Person into Custody.



He remains in custody at the Washington County Jail. Officials say he has no direct ties to any of the residents of the home and is originally from Nicaragua. He currently resides in Chicago, but his immigration status is currently under investigation.