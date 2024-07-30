Washington County pursuit tied to theft investigation, 2 arrested

article

Two people were arrested after a West Bend police chase throughout Washington County on Monday night.

Officers pursued a vehicle wanted in a retail theft investigation, the sheriff's office said, around 11 p.m. The chase started on U.S. Highway 45 northbound.

Eventually, the pursuit made its way onto Badger Road and Kettle View Drive – where the fleeing vehicle hit a guardrail. The chase ended near Edelweiss Lane in the town of Barton.

West Bend police arrested a female passenger at the scene, but the driver ran off. Deputies used drones to search for the driver, who reportedly stopped at several homes in an attempt to get inside.

Kewaskum police ultimately arrested the driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, near Kettle View Drive and Ridge Road.