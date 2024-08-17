Washington County home burglary, suspect arrested following chase

article

One person was arrested after a home burglary and high-speed police chase in Washington County early Saturday morning, Aug. 17, 2024.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, at about 2:02 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a residential burglary in progress in the Town of Addison.

The homeowner said that an intruder was inside her home and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Upon arrival, a deputy saw a vehicle southbound with Illinois plates on State Highway 175 traveling 90 mph. Deputies pursued the vehicle, with Slinger Police Department successfully deploying spike strips in the village.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of State Highway 175 and Pioneer Road, where the driver, identified as a 41-year-old Chicago man, surrendered to authorities without further incident.

Evidence from the scene, including Ring video footage, confirmed the suspect as the person who unlawfully entered the home.

The suspect gained entry by prying open and breaking a sidelight window next to the front door.

While nothing of significant value was stolen, the suspect was found with property that appeared to be from the home.

The suspect, who is not known to the homeowner and has no ties to Washington County, has been arrested and is currently being held on charges related to the burglary.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.