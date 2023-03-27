Washington County Highway 33 fatal crash involving semi

article

An Addison man, 61, died after being flown to the hospital from the scene of a crash involving two vehicles and a semi in Washington County on Monday afternoon, March 27.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. at Highway 33 and Alpine Drive.

According to sheriff's officials, the driver who died was headed east on Highway 33 and slowed down to turn left onto Alpine Drive. A driver behind the Addison man failed to stop and rear-ended the Addison man, pushing his vehicle into the oncoming lane of traffic. The Addison man's vehicle then collided with the semi, which was headed west on Highway 33.

The driver of the second vehicle and the semi driver were not taken to the hospital.

Highway 33 was closed for about 3 hours for the investigation and cleanup.