Washington County fatal crash; Jackson man pleads no contest to charges

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Mark Fitzgerald

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A 55-year-old Jackson man pleaded no contest on Friday, March 18 to multiple charges in connection with a crash that killed a Washington County woman and injured her two daughters last October

Mark Fitzgerald entered the no contest pleas to the following criminal counts: 

  • Homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle
  • Reckless driving-cause great bodily harm (two counts)

Anna Severance was driving with her two daughters on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, when investigators say another Fitzgerald failed to stop and hit their car at Pleasant Valley Road and County Trunk Z. 

Severance died at the scene. Her children were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Fitzgerald is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18.

A joint press conference of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office offers developments in the Baby Theresa death investigation case which began on April 29, 2009.