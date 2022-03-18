Washington County fatal crash; Jackson man pleads no contest to charges

article

A 55-year-old Jackson man pleaded no contest on Friday, March 18 to multiple charges in connection with a crash that killed a Washington County woman and injured her two daughters last October.

Mark Fitzgerald entered the no contest pleas to the following criminal counts:

Homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle

Reckless driving-cause great bodily harm (two counts)

Anna Severance was driving with her two daughters on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, when investigators say another Fitzgerald failed to stop and hit their car at Pleasant Valley Road and County Trunk Z.

Severance died at the scene. Her children were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Fitzgerald is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18.