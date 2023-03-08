Washington County changes; 3 offices to have '4-10s' schedule

Three offices in Washington County are making changes to "better serve the public," according to a news release on Wednesday, March. 8.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a request from the County Clerk, Treasurer, and Register of Deeds to implement a pilot program to change their office hours to a "4-10s" schedule – working four days a week, 10 hours a day.

The release says the proposed pilot program will be an expansion of the limited pilot program undertaken by County Clerk Ashley Reichert last summer when her office used the "4-10s" schedule. The results of that initial pilot program were positive, with 43% of all appointments scheduled outside the normal appointment times - before 8:15 a.m. and after 3:45 p.m. The success of this program led to consideration of an expanded pilot program.

The County Clerk, Register of Deeds, and County Treasurer’s offices will adjust their operation hours to a four-day work week, Monday through Thursday, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and will be closed on Fridays.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The three Washington County offices will begin the new hours on Monday, April 3.

No other Washington County departments will be adjusting work hours at this time.