Warm weather in spring; rush to garden

Sunday, April 14’s warm weather might seem like spring is in full bloom, but when it comes to your garden, maybe not.

It was the busiest weekend at Bayside Garden Center.

Jocelyn Wiese is a yard associate. She said the demand for spring gardening is so high, people are buying plants before they’re ready.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Fertilizer, soils, mulch, everything, it's all going out of here today," she said. "That anxiety of like – I need to get the plant that I want – is a big thing."

She said it’s still early in the season, but that didn’t stop people with a green thumb.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"Bought a bunch of petunias and a bunch of geraniums and a bunch of flowers," said Mary DeVine, who spent the weekend brightening her garden.

Wiese says the best time to start planting is waiting for Memorial Day weekend, or when the weather is more consistently warm. What you can do is prep your garden with top soil, rake and get your grass seed ready.

"I know everyone is antsy, they want to get it done," she said.