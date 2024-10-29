Milwaukee warm October weather nears record, people flock outside

The Brief Tuesday, Oct. 29, brought possibly the last "summer-like" day to the Milwaukee area. The last time Milwaukee reached warm temperatures was back in October 1937, when a record of 81 degrees was reached.



Tuesday, Oct. 29, brought possibly the last "summer-like" day to the Milwaukee area.

Folks were seen out and about, soaking up the nice weather and taking advantage of the sunshine. Many were able to check out spots like Bradford Beach, taking advantage of the day and jumping into the lake.

"I'm taking it all in the sun. It feels great. It actually feels really good," said Paris Buckner, a Milwaukee resident. "The breeze is amazing again, the last day of summer feeling, so I'm going to soak it up while I can."

The last time Milwaukee reached warm temperatures was back in October 1937, when a record of 81 degrees was reached.

"We saw it was going to be nice and warm today," said Milwaukee resident Joe Ostermen. "Maybe some summer temps. So we thought we'd come out and take advantage of it in the water."

Summer may be over but the warmer temperatures are saying otherwise.