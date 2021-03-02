Warm-up for the final weeks of winter with some tasty meals and desserts made for the entire family. Brian is at The Corners in Brookfield kicking off their Cozy At The Corners Winter Dining Week.

About Winter Dining Week (website)

From March 1st-March 6th, the restaurants at The Corners are teaming up to bring you your favorite comfort foods in a perfectly-bundled format to make dining as convenient and cozy as possible!

Individual Meals: $10-$15 Family Meals: $40-$55Dessert Bundles: $5-$15

Available for dine-in, takeout & curbside pickup* *Varies for each location. Please refer to the menu for all service options.

ORDERING INFORMATION:

CAFE HOLLANDER

Dine-In Available - No reservations required

Takeout & Curbside Pickup Ordering Options:

Order Family Meal Here

Order Individual Meal Here

Call to place an order at (262) 785-4490

GODDESS AND THE BAKER

Dine-In Available - No reservations required

Takeout, Delivery & Curbside Pickup Ordering Options:

Order online here

LE MACARON

Dine-In Available

Takeout & Curbside Pickup Ordering Options:

Order online here

Call to place an order at (414) 534-0157

GRIMALDI'S

Takeout Only - Check out MENU HERE

Call to place an order at (262) 785- 1115

SENDIK'S

Individual Meal is available for dine-in or takeout

Order in-person at the Corner Grill

Family Bundle is takeout only

Order online H ERE . Must be ordered 24 hours in advance.

WAHLBURGERS

Dine-In Available - No reservations required

Takeout & Curbside Pickup Options:

Call to place an order at (262) 641-9975

ORANGE LEAF

Dine-In Available

Takeout Available

​Order in-person at The Corners of Brookfield location

FRESHFIN POKE

Dine-In Available

Takeout Available

Order in-person at The Corners of Brookfield location

BELAIR CANTINA