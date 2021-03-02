Expand / Collapse search

Warm up for the final weeks of winter with some tasty meals and desserts

By
Published 
Updated 49 mins ago
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Even though the end of winter is nearing, The Corners in Brookfield still wants you to get cozy

Brian is hanging out at Sendik’s seeing what they’re cooking for Winter Dining Week.

Warm-up for the final weeks of winter with some tasty meals and desserts made for the entire family. Brian is at The Corners in Brookfield kicking off their Cozy At The Corners Winter Dining Week.

Warm up for the final weeks of Winter with some tasty meals and desserts

Brian is at The Corners in Brookfield kicking off their Cozy At The Corners Winter Dining Week.

About Winter Dining Week (website)

From March 1st-March 6th, the restaurants at The Corners are teaming up to bring you your favorite comfort foods in a perfectly-bundled format to make dining as convenient and cozy as possible! 

Individual Meals: $10-$15 Family Meals: $40-$55Dessert Bundles: $5-$15 

Starting today the restaurants at The Corners in Brookfield are teaming up to bring you your favorite comfort foods

Brian is at Cafe Hollander checking out their individual and family meals for this week’s event.

Available for dine-in, takeout & curbside pickup* *Varies for each location. Please refer to the menu for all service options. 

ORDERING INFORMATION: 

CAFE HOLLANDER

  • Dine-In Available - No reservations required 
  • Takeout & Curbside Pickup Ordering Options:  
  • Order Family Meal Here 
  • Order Individual Meal Here 
  • Call to place an order at (262) 785-4490

Brian is hanging out at Fresh Fin Poké checking out what their cooking for Winter Dining Week

Even though it’s starting to warm up outside, The Corners in Brookfield still wants you to get cozy.

GODDESS AND THE BAKER

  • Dine-In Available - No reservations required 
  • Takeout, Delivery & Curbside Pickup Ordering Options:
  • Order online here

LE MACARON 

  • Dine-In Available 
  • Takeout & Curbside Pickup Ordering Options:  
  • Order online here 
  • Call to place an order at (414) 534-0157

Looking for a tasty burger the entire family can enjoy?

Brian can help, he’s at Wahlburger’s in Brookfield getting a preview of their Cozy At The Corners: Winter Dining Week.

GRIMALDI'S 

  • Takeout Only - Check out MENU HERE
  • Call to place an order at (262) 785- 1115

SENDIK'S

  • Individual Meal is available for dine-in or takeout 
  • Order in-person at the Corner Grill 
  • Family Bundle is takeout only 
  • Order online HERE. Must be ordered 24 hours in advance. 

WAHLBURGERS

  • Dine-In Available - No reservations required
  • Takeout & Curbside Pickup Options: 
  • Call to place an order at (262) 641-9975

ORANGE LEAF

  • Dine-In Available 
  • Takeout Available
  • ​Order in-person at The Corners of Brookfield location 

FRESHFIN POKE 

  • Dine-In Available 
  • Takeout Available
  • Order in-person at The Corners of Brookfield location 

BELAIR CANTINA 

  • Dine-In Available 
  • Takeout Available
  • Order online here! 