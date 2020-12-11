Ward sentenced to life in prison for killing Racine police officer

article

A judge has sentenced Dalquavis Ward to life in prison without eligibility of extended supervision for the 2019 killing of off-duty Racine Police Officer John Hetland.

As to count one of first-degree intentional homicide, Ward will serve life in prison without eligibility of extended supervision.

As to count two of attempted armed robbery, Ward was sentenced to 46 years, 31 of which in initial confinement with 15 years extended supervision.

As to count three for possession of a firearm by a felon, Ward was sentenced to 14 years, nine of which would be initial confinement, five for extended supervision.

Ward will serve counts two and three consecutive to his life sentence.

Ward was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon in late September. He had attempted to rob Teezers Bar on June 17, 2019 when Officer Hetland tried to intervene. Hetland was shot and killed in the bar.

Advertisement

RELATED: Jury finds man guilty in Racine police officer's killing