Ward Allen, former TV6 weather man, dies at 87

Ward Allen has died.

Many of FOX6's older viewers will remember Allen as a TV weather man who worked with a more famous sidekick – Albert the Alleycat – on TV6 in the 1960s and 1970s.

The pair was very popular with school kids as Allen took Albert along on his weather talks.

In 1968, the two were named the number one weather team in the country by a group of TV executives.

Allen, who was not a trained meteorologist, was replaced in the early 1970s – and Albert was phased out a short time after that.

Allen also ran a successful garter company with his wife in recent years.

Allen's family tells FOX6 News he passed away at Froedtert Hospital at the age of 87.