Want to visit the Milwaukee County Zoo? Advance reservations not required beginning Thursday, Aug. 13

Beginning Thursday, August 13, advance, online reservations will no longer be required to visit the Milwaukee County Zoo, officials announced on Wednesday. During Phase 1 and part of Phase 2, guests were required to make online, timed reservations prior to their visit.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening, with outdoor habitats open, along with some animal buildings and concessions and merchandise outlets with 50 percent capacity for visitors and Zoo Pass holders.

Physical distancing and face masks for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place to align with federal and state guidance.

In continuing to adhere to limited daily attendance capacity, some special events, such as Family Free Days, will require visitors to make online reservations.

The following animal buildings are currently open, with 50-percent capacity:

Apes of Africa

Aquatic & Reptile Center

Herb & Nada Mahler Family Aviary

Dairy Barn in the Northwestern Mutual Family Farm

Elephant Care Center / Conservation Outpost

A news release says these buildings allow for one-way visitor traffic and feature designated entrance and exit doors. Staff monitor the number of visitors in the buildings at any one time, to ensure physical distancing can be followed. Buildings are equipped with hand sanitizer stations.