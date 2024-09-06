Walworth County assault; man pulled knife on victim, attempted to take dog

article

A 52-year-old man was taken into custody on Thursday, Sept. 5 in connection with an assault in Walworth County.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 5 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the Pioneer Estates mobile home park in the Town of Darien for reports of a disorderly man walking around.

According to a press release, deputies were informed that the man assaulted a female with a knife while attempting to take her dog. Multiple witnesses reported that the man fled to a home within the mobile park.

The Walworth County SWAT Team and K9 Unit were dispatched to the residence. The 52-year-old man was successfully taken into custody and transported to the Walworth County Jail.

He was also found to have a felony warrant for failure to appear out of Rockford, Illinois.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries, was treated, and released.