Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office launches program to assist citizens with special needs

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new program to enhance communication between first responders and individuals with special needs. This is a part of their effort to ensure the safety of all Walworth County residents when they have interactions with law enforcement, fire, and EMS.

Residents of Walworth County that have friends or families with autism or other special needs may go to the Sheriff’s Office website to electronically complete the form and submit it online.

This information will be entered into the Records Management System through the Walworth County Sheriff's Office Communications Center, making it available to all Walworth County law enforcement and first responders. Those first responders will be able to access this vital information in the event of any emergency or call for service at the individual's home.

Participating in this registry is strictly voluntary. All questions in the form are confidential and will only be used to improve the interaction between the listed person and public safety first responders.

You must live in Walworth County to participate in this program.

For more information, you may contact Chief Jensen at the Town of East Troy Police Department at 262-642-3700.