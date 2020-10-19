Expand / Collapse search

Walworth Co.: Public alerted to release of convicted sex offender

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Walworth County
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Oct. 19 the upcoming release of convicted sex offender Kenneth Potter. A Wisconsin statute authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of such releases to enhance public safety and awareness.

Kenneth Potter

Potter, 55, was convicted in Wisconsin of sex crimes. His known victims have been teen and adult males. Officials say Potter is a homeless individual who will be released on Oct. 23.

Potter will be on supervision with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He is required to participate in lifetime GPS tracking.

Additional information is available at the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry.

