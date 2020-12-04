Expand / Collapse search

Walmart announces another $700M in cash bonuses

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Exterior view of a Walmart store on August 23, 2020 in North Bergen, New Jersey. (Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress via Getty Images)

Walmart on Friday, Dec. 4 announced an additional $700 million in cash bonuses to its associates based in the U.S.

The latest round of bonuses brings Walmart's 2020 quarterly and special cash bonuses for those associates to more than $2.8 billion.

The company’s latest bonus announcement includes $5.7 million in quarterly bonuses paid to Wisconsin associates in their Nov. 25 paychecks following strong third-quarter business performance and an estimated $7.4 million in special cash bonuses to be paid to Wisconsin associates on Dec. 24 in recognition of associates’ sustained commitment to customers during the pandemic. Full and part-time associates are eligible for both bonuses. 

Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the company’s stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers will receive the special cash bonus on Dec. 24.  It will be Walmart’s fourth special cash bonus paid to U.S. associates since the start of the pandemic.  

Record 9 billion dollars spent on Black Friday as ecommerce booms

It was a busy Thanksgiving weekend at The Corners of Brookfield, but the virus changed the way people did their shopping.

All U.S.-based hourly associates are eligible for the latest special cash bonus. The bonus amounts will be similar to the previous three special cash bonuses Walmart has provided its associates during the pandemic.

Part-time and temporary hourly associates will receive $150 and full-time hourly associates will receive $300. More than 60% of Walmart’s hourly associates are full-time. Drivers, managers and assistant managers will also receive a special cash bonus.

