Wallet stolen from Goodwill customer in Menomonee Falls

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect involved in a theft.

Police say a woman entered the Goodwill store on Water Tower Place on Sunday, Dec. 26 and stole a wallet from a customer’s purse.

The suspect left in a blue Chevy SUV, possibly a Trailblazer with an unknown plate. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact MFPD Officer Lorenz regarding MFPD Case #21-037350.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.