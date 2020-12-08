Walgreens, CVS gear up for vaccines; some say it ‘shouldn’t be forced’

If you are not among those being prioritized to get the COVID-19 vaccine, including health care workers and those in nursing homes, you still may not have to wait long to get your vaccination.

Chain pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS have already signed deals with the federal government to be among the spots you can go when it is time to get your COVID-19 vaccine.

“I have children. I have grandchildren. We’re going to be in the first, one of the early groups to get it and I have no hesitation at all about taking it," said Diane Kretsch.

Others in Milwaukee said they have no plans to be vaccinated.

"Me and my family are all against it," said Andres Heckenkamp. "We’ve been studying up on it.”

“I don’t think I’ve gotten sick from the virus, so right now, I think I’m good," said Joseph Howard. "I’m wearing a mask.”

There are apps being developed to help identify who has been vaccinated and who has not, like one from Clear with a QR code you would show at a venue for admission.

Throughout the country, there are talks about whether the vaccine could get you access to events with a lot of people. FOX6 News asked officials at Fiserv Forum if they are considering any regulations like this. We were told, "No comment."

"It shouldn’t be something that should be forced on people," said one resident. "It should be an open preference if someone wants to do it or not.”

"If you choose not to get vaccinated and you choose not to wear a mask, I don’t think they should let you in," said one resident.

Federal officials estimate there will be enough COVID-19 vaccines for everybody in the United States between April 2021 and June 2021.