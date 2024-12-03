Walgreens closing two Milwaukee locations on north side this week

The Brief Walgreens is closing two stores on Milwaukee's north side. Walgreens plans to close about 1,200 locations nationwide over the next three years. Walgreens said changes in the pharmacy industry and declining sales are some of the reasons for the shutdowns.



Walgreens is closing two stores on Milwaukee's north side, part of the pharmacy chain's plan to close around 1,200 stores over the next few years.

The store near 91st and Appleton is closing Tuesday, Dec. 3. The location at MLK and Locust will close on Thursday, Dec. 5. Hundreds in the community who rely on the store are now wondering what's next.

Walgreens near 91st and Appleton, Milwaukee

In January, the Walgreens at Teutonia and Capitol closed. In October, the store closed at 26th and National.

Walgreens said changes in the pharmacy industry and declining sales are some of the reasons for the shutdowns.

For those looking for the closest alternative, both Life Tree and Hayat Pharmacy have locations roughly one mile from the 91st and Appleton Walgreens.