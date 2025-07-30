Wakesurfing lakebed impact study, University of Minnesota releases video

The Brief The University of Minnesota's St. Anthony Falls Laboratory has published its long-awaited Phase 2 study into the impact of wake boats on inland lakes. The 185-page report compares the impact of seven different powerboats on the soil and vegetation at the bottom of Lake Minnetonka. The study's authors recommend wake boats operate in water at least 20 feet deep compared to a 10-foot depth for other recreational power boats.



A July 2025 study published through the University of Minnesota's Digital Conservancy aimed to measure the impact of powerboats of various types on inland lake bottoms. It's the second phase of a research program launched in 2020 titled the "Healthy Waters Initiative."

Healthy Water Initiative

What we know:

In 2022 and 2023, researchers tested seven recreational powerboats – two deck boats, three bowriders and two wake boats. Each boat was driven over bottom-mounted sensors at depths of 9, 14, 16 and 27 feet in various modes of operation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The researchers also recorded underwater video and aerial video of each boat passing through buoys marking the measurement locations.

20 feet deep

By the numbers:

According to the study's key findings, the velocities of "bow and stern pressure" wake boat waves were large enough to disturb lakebed sediments to depths of 20 feet, leading to the recommendation that wake boats should only operate in surfing mode in water at least 20 feet deep. They concluded that other recreational boats, when planing, should stay in water at least 10 feet deep.

They added that for most recreational boat users, traveling in waters less than 10 feet deep is unavoidable. In those cases, they write that it is "recommended to go as slow as possible…to minimize the magnitude of the bow and stern pressure waves."

Like "The Wizard of Oz"

What they're saying:

"This is a huge, huge move forward in the conversation, both locally and in Madison," said Scott Rolfs, treasurer for Lakes at Stake, one of a coalition of 80 groups fighting against the impact of wakesurfing in Wisconsin.

Rolfs said the videos published alongside the 185-page report are the most compelling evidence yet of the damage posed by wake boats.

"You can see the aquatic vegetation all get uprooted. And it's kind of like, you know, you're in the tornado from "The Wizard of Oz," and you see these, you know, all these pieces of weed and vegetation just go screaming past the camera."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Rolfs' group has been calling for restrictions on wake boats that would keep them 700 feet from shore and in at least 30 feet depth. However, he said he is not yet ready to adjust his recommendation to 20 feet to match the study.

"I don't think we're going to adjust it yet, because I think that you know the testing was done here at 9 and 14 feet," Rolfs said. "Our understanding is there's some testing being done at Lake Beulah right now at 20 and 25 feet."

Proponents not available

The other side:

FOX6 News did reach out Wednesday to wake boat proponents, including the Wisconsin Watersports Coalition and Water Sports Industry Association. Neither was available for comment on deadline.

Rolfs said he believes the Minnesota Phase 2 study will have an impact going forward, especially on those who believe wake boats are harmless to lake health.

"This really blows that apart," Rolfs said.