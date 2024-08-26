Expand / Collapse search

VP nominee JD Vance Wisconsin visit; economy, inflation focus on Aug. 28

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 26, 2024 6:05pm CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee
US vice presidential nominee ans Senator from Ohio J.D. Vance speaks during a campaign rally at the North Carolina Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame in Asheboro, North Carolina, August 21, 2024. (Photo by Peter Zay / AFP) (Photo by PETER ZAY/AFP via

DE PERE, Wis. - Vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance is scheduled to deliver remarks on the economy, inflation and energy when he visits De Pere on Wednesday evening, Aug. 28. 

Vance was just in Wisconsin on Aug. 20 when he visited Kenosha to talk about crime and safety. Vance's stop at the Kenosha County Courthouse marked his fourth visit to the battleground state as the Republican vice presidential nominee.

The Kenosha Professional Police Association announced its endorsement of the Trump-Vance ticket. Vance previously spoke at the Milwaukee Police Association on Aug. 16, at which time the MPA also endorsed the Republican ticket.  

U.S. Senate nominee Eric Hovde, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner joined Vance at the rally.

Reaction

Wisconsin Democratic Coordinated Campaign Rapid Response Director Kristi Johnston

"Like Trump, Vance will need to answer to Wisconsin voters who are deeply concerned about why they’re trying to raise costs for working families with their extreme Project 2025 agenda. Under Trump’s watch, thousands of Wisconsin jobs were lost, and now he’s proposing cuts to support for farmers and a tax increase that could cost Wisconsin families nearly $4,000 a year. Wisconsinites can’t afford another Trump presidency."