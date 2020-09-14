VP Mike Pence highlights law and order, trade during Wisconsin visit

There are just 50 days until the presidential election -- and Wisconsin played host to another Trump campaign blitz. On Monday, Sept. 14, Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Janesville. Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. travels to Rothschild -- and on Friday, President Trump rallies in Mosinee.

"The road to victory runs right through Wisconsin," Pence told supporters in Janesville. "Four more years means more jobs, four more years means more judges, four more years means more support for our police, more support for our troops, and it's going to take at least four more years to drain that swamp."

Staff checked everyone's temperatures before they could enter Monday's campaign event. Many of the people listening inside the hotel banquet room were not wearing masks. Governor Tony Evers mandates them -- with exemptions.

The Joe Biden campaign took aim at the vice president's visit on Monday saying, "President Trump admitted he intentionally downplayed the virus and misled the American people, and Wisconsin continues to pay the price -- in lost jobs, lost businesses, and lost lives."

Real Clear Politics' average of Wisconsin polls puts Biden ahead by 6.3 points. That was roughly the same as what the polls had for Clinton in 2016. She lost Wisconsin by fewer than 1% -- and lost the White House.

Vice President Mike Pence arrives for campaign event in Janesville, Wis.

Democratic reaction

Biden for President Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield released the following statement on Pence’s visit:



"President Trump admitted he intentionally downplayed the virus and misled the American people, and Wisconsin continues to pay the price -- in lost jobs, lost businesses, and lost lives. Even before the pandemic, Wisconsin manufacturers were struggling and farmers were weathering an erratic trade war. Today, many are barely hanging on.



"It didn’t have to be this bad. Joe Biden has a plan to address the pandemic and build our economy back better. Instead of handing out massive tax breaks to giant corporations and the wealthy, he’ll invest in workers, support small businesses, and make the promise of ‘Made in America’ real by cracking down on offshoring and bringing back jobs to Wisconsin. And when Joe Biden is in the White House, Americans can rest assured that he’ll always tell the truth -- and that he’ll fight for Wisconsin families as hard as he fights for his own."



