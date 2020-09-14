VP Mike Pence highlights law and order during Wisconsin visit

Vice President Mike Pence is emphasizing President Donald Trump’s commitment to “law and order” during a campaign stop in swing state Wisconsin on Monday, Sept. 14.

Pence spoke Monday at a hotel in Janesville, about 70 miles from Kenosha where sometimes violent protests erupted following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Pence credited President Trump with stopping the violence in Kenosha after he sent about 200 federal officers there. Those officers were dispatched after Gov. Tony Evers had activated the Wisconsin National Guard to quell protests after the Blake shooting.

Both President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited Kenosha just days apart two weeks ago.

Democratic reaction

Biden for President Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield released the following statement on Pence’s visit:



"President Trump admitted he intentionally downplayed the virus and misled the American people, and Wisconsin continues to pay the price -- in lost jobs, lost businesses, and lost lives. Even before the pandemic, Wisconsin manufacturers were struggling and farmers were weathering an erratic trade war. Today, many are barely hanging on.



"It didn’t have to be this bad. Joe Biden has a plan to address the pandemic and build our economy back better. Instead of handing out massive tax breaks to giant corporations and the wealthy, he’ll invest in workers, support small businesses, and make the promise of ‘Made in America’ real by cracking down on offshoring and bringing back jobs to Wisconsin. And when Joe Biden is in the White House, Americans can rest assured that he’ll always tell the truth -- and that he’ll fight for Wisconsin families as hard as he fights for his own."

