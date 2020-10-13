Expand / Collapse search

VP Mike Pence campaigns at Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha

By and Scott Bauer
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
2020 Election
Associated Press

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Vice President Mike Pence defended President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court and his response to the coronavirus pandemic at an outdoor rally in a conservative Milwaukee suburb.

Pence spoke Tuesday before a crowd of supporters, most of whom were not wearing masks or socially distancing even as coronavirus cases broke daily records in Wisconsin.

The rally at Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha came exactly three weeks before the election.

Pence was the highest-profile of several surrogates of President Donald Trump who were in battleground Wisconsin this week.

Trump plans to be in Janesville on Saturday.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Eric Trump on 2020 election: 'We're putting everything into Wisconsin'
slideshow

Eric Trump on 2020 election: 'We're putting everything into Wisconsin'

President Donald J. Trump will campaign in Janesville on Saturday two weeks after he canceled rallies in Wisconsin because of contracting COVID-19.

Twitter to flag Trump, Biden tweets if they claim early victory on Election Day
slideshow

Twitter to flag Trump, Biden tweets if they claim early victory on Election Day

Flagged tweets will direct users to Twitter’s U.S. elections landing page.