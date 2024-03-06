VP Kamala Harris Wisconsin visit; 2nd trip to state in 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris travels to Madison on Wednesday, March 6. It will be her second visit to the Badger State this year – and her sixth since being sworn in.

A news release from the Biden-Harris campaign says Harris will "continue fighting for workers, advancing economic opportunity, and building a strong economy for all Americans."

Back in January, Harris delivered remarks in Big Bend as part of her nationwide "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour. During her visit, Harris discussed abortion bans and urged attendees to use their voices and stay engaged.

The vice president will be joined in Madison by Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su.

